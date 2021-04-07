2 soldiers wounded in clash with Abu Sayyaf bandits in Sulu

MANILA - Two soldiers were wounded after government troops clashed with members of the Abu Sayyaf Group in Patikul, Sulu Wednesday morning, the military said.

In a statement, the Joint Task Force Sulu said members of the 21st Infantry Battalion clashed with members of ASG leader Radulan Sahiron's group in Barangay Lower Sinumaan in Patikul town.

The firefight lasted for 15 minutes.

"The firefight didn't take long as the group immediately splintered into two groups and fled towards different directions. This clearly confirmed the tip we have received that they currently have a dwindling supply of ammunition. They are obviously on the defensive," said 11th Infantry Division Commander Maj. Gen. William Gonzales.

Two soldiers who were wounded in the clash are currently receiving medical attention at the Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital.

Initial reports also said ASG members with aliases Aldam, Sans and Muadz, who are grandsons of Sahiron, were among those wounded on the enemy's side.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Watch more in iWantTFC



