MANILA — A man was arrested after allegedly uploading lewd photos of his wife online.

The victim claimed the man, who she recently separated with, posted explicit videos and photos of her on his social media page, uploaded them on porn sites, and even sent them to a group chat dedicated to “scandals.”

She added most of the materials were taken without her consent.

“Bigla may nag-message—Ikaw ba nasa video? Na shock ako. 'Di ko na-expect. Sabi post to ng asawa mo,” she tearfully recounted.

She went on: “May photos nakahubad. Tas may video kitang-kita buong katawan ko.”

(Someone messaged, 'Is this you on the video?' I was shocked, I did not expect it. I was told it was posted by my husband. There were nude photos. One video showed my whole body.)

The suspect was reportedly blackmailing her to get back together.

“Nakipaghiwalay ako tapos ayaw niya makipaghiwalay. Blina-blackmail ako. Mag-usap daw kami saka niya buburahin,” the victime said.

“Sabi 'pag nakipag-usap ka na sa akin tatangalin ko na mga post. 'Pag 'di ka nakipag-usap sa 'kin itutuloy ko,” she added.

(I broke up with him. He blackmailed me. He said he would delete the photos if I talked to him.)

The suspect meanwhile said, “Kaya ko lang naman nagawa 'yun para makuha side… Matagal na ko nagmamakaawa sa kaniya buwan na.”

(I only did that so we could talk. I have been begging her for months.)

He said he only posted the sensitive material on social media and denied there were 6 videos of his wife.

"Naka-blurred naman po… Kung sino lang una makakita tas dedelete ko na,” he said.

He continued: “Isang video lang 'yun. Ako lang nagsabi na six, wala talaga.”

(It was blurred. I would have deleted it. It was just one video. I only claimed there were six.)

The suspect is currently under the custody of Caloocan City Police Sub Station 1.

The victim said she was determined to put her husband behind bars.

“Wala po ako kain. Wala ako tulog. 'Di ko naasikaso anak ko…. 'Di ako makatulog. Dire-diretso po iyon,” she admitted. “Gusto ko siya nakulong pagbabayaran niya ginawa sakin.”

(I couldn't eat, sleep or take care of my child. I want to see him in prison for what he did to me.)

The suspect will be charged with grave coercion, violation of the Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009, and Violence Against Women and Children.