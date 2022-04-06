People exit the Quiapo Church after hearing the Friday Mass on March 11, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – An infectious diseases expert said on Wednesday he was not ruling out the potential presence of the omicron XE COVID-19 variant in the Philippines following reports of a case in neighboring Thailand.

Dr. Rontgene Solante noted the country's genome surveillance is limited to random sampling.

“It’s difficult to say na wala tayo[ng omicron XE] because our genomic surveillance is not as extensive as other countries... Nakikita rin natin ngayon na konti na lang din ang nagpa-patest so it’s quite difficult to say na wala pa sa atin yan,” he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(It's difficult to say we don't have omicron XE because our genomic surveillance is not as extensive as other countries. We are also seeing fewer people getting tested, so it's quite difficult to say that it is not yet here.)

Omicron XE, a recombinant of the BA.1 and BA.2 sublineages, was first detected in the United Kingdom. Initial studies have shown that it is 10 percent more transmissible than the globally dominant BA.2, though it may not be as severe as the delta variant.

Solante highlighted the importance of getting booster shots, especially those who received the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines back in late 2021.

“Those who have been given the primary vaccine series, 3 to 4 months after the effect of waning immunity, that makes people again vulnerable,” said Solante, chief of the Adult Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine Unit at San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

“Kung itantsa natin yung mga campaign rallies which would really peak at the latter part of April and early part of May, timing din nagwi-wane ang immunity ng population. We need to monitor the cases,” added the doctor, who is also a member of the government's vaccine expert panel.

(Those who have been given the primary vaccine series, 3 to 4 months after the effect of waning immunity that makes people again vulnerable. If we will estimate that the campaign rallies will really peak by the latter part of April and early part of May, that coincide with the waning of the population's immunity. We need to monitor the cases.)

Boosters have had a low uptake from the public, which the Department of Health attributed to complacency after receiving the primary series and natural infection.

So far, some 12 million Filipinos have received their booster doses, while 44 million more already eligible but have yet to receive the extra jab.

In a taped meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said he was hoping for Congress to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory.

“Hindi ko po maisip kung ano pang pamamaraan ang hindi pa natin nagawa, although we would welcome if Congress makes vaccination or booster mandatory like in other countries. Pero alam ko po, this is going to be very controversial,” Duque said.

(I can't think of what other measure we haven't tried, although we would welcome if Congress makes vaccination or boosters mandatory like in other countries. But I know this is going to be very controversial.)

The government has fully vaccinated 74 percent of its target population of 90 million Filipinos, he said.