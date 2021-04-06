Sta. Rosa, Laguna mayor recovers from COVID-19

MANILA - Sta. Rosa City Mayor Arlene Arcillas on Tuesday said she recuperated from COVID-19 after 2 weeks of isolation.

Arcillas earlier tested positive for the disease but remained asymptomatic during her 14-day quarantine.

The Sta. Rosa City mayor earlier said she may have gotten the virus from one of her friends who also tested positive for COVID-19.

Laguna - an industrial area, southeast of the capital region - is one of the provinces near Metro Manila that continues to see spikes in COVID-19 infections a year since the virus was first detected in the Philippines.

As of April 5, the Calabarzon region has recorded about 15,000 active cases.

About 10-15 percent of patients admitted in hospitals in Calabarzon are from Metro Manila, an official from the region's health office said.

- report from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

