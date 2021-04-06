Former president Arroyo mourns death of former press secretary

MANILA - Former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo on Tuesday mourned the passing of her last press secretary as president, Crispulo "Jun" Icban, who died Monday.

In a statement, Arroyo paid tribute to Icban's work inside and outside government.

"I join those whose lives Jun Icban touched in mourning his death. Jun has always been a fighter, silently but resolutely facing all of life’s challenges thrown his way. Even when COVID-19 was rampaging in NCR, he still consistently reported to work at the Manila Bulletin. Such was his devotion and commitment to his profession. When he served as my Press Secretary during my presidency, he showed his outstanding mettle not just in media affairs but in people management. He was well-loved and respected by reporters and his peers," she said.

"Jun was the embodiment of old school journalism, objective with an eye for detail and accuracy. He pursued truth and exacted and personified professionalism. The media industry has lost a bright star in the passing of Jun. He will be missed," Arroyo added.

Icban became Arroyo's press secretary shortly before she ended her term in 2010.