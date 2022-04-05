Oath-taking of new lawyers set on May 2

Examinees line up at De La Salle University in Taft Avenue Manila for the first day of the Bar examinations on Feb. 4, 2022. The Supreme Court reduced the number of days of the exams from 4 to 2 in several locations, in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The results of the 2020/2021 Bar exams will be released on April 12, the Supreme Court announced Tuesday.

In a press briefer, the Supreme Court Public Information Office said 2020/2021 Bar exams Chair Justice Marvic Leonen asked for a special en banc session on April 12 “for the purpose of considering his report on the first-ever digitalized and regionalized Bar Examinations and the release of its results.”





The results of the Bar Exams are usually announced after it is approved by Supreme Court magistrates.



“Release is on April 12 once the results, as per the report of the Bar Chair, are approved by the Court En Banc,” clarified SC spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka.



A total of 11,378 took the Bar exams last Feb. 4 and 6, after a 2-year postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This figure is equal to 96.5 percent of the 11,790 law graduates who applied to take the exams, and is the highest number of examinees so far.

“The oath-taking of the successful Bar examinees is scheduled on May 2, 2022. The venue, time, and other details of the oath-taking shall be announced later,” the SCPIO said.

This is the quickest turnaround for checking of the Bar so far, just a little over 2 months since the exams concluded.

This was also the first time that the Supreme Court shifted from handwritten exam in one testing center to a digitalized format using a dedicated software in 31 testing sites across the country.

Instead of the traditional 4-day exam on Sundays, the high court opted for a 2-day exam spaced one day apart, in light of COVID-19 restrictions.