COVID-19 cases in Philippines breach 800,000

Public utility jeepneys remain parked at a terminal along Agno Street in Tatalon, Quezon City on April 5, 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines' total COVID-19 cases swelled to 803,398 on Monday as it reported 8,355 additional coronavirus infections.

According to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team, the last 100,000 cases recorded by the country was reported in the last 10 days.

Active cases stood 143,726, or 17.9 percent of the cumulative total.

The country has been logging record-high daily cases since March. The number of new cases on Monday is the 11th highest since the start of the pandemic.

The Department of Health said in its note that the relatively lower number of cases compared to previous days is due to the limited laboratory operations during the Holy Week.

It said the lower number does not mean a change in the trend of cases.

“Out of the 239 licensed laboratories, only 219 laboratories conducted tests on April 1; 207 conducted tests on April 2; and 216 conducted tests on April 3,” the DOH said.

For Monday’s tally, 3 laboratories were unable to submit their data on time.

There are only 10 new COVID-19 related deaths reported, raising the total fatalities to 13,435.

Meanwhile, total recoveries went up by 145 to 646,237.

More details to follow.

