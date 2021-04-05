FDA receives application for COVID-19 patients' use of veterinary drug

A man holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin after buying it with a medical prescription at a local pharmacy in Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020. Rodrigo Urzagasti, Reuters/File

MANILA — The Food and Drug Administration has received an application for the compassionate use of veterinary drug ivermectin for COVID-19 patients, Malacañang said on Monday.

"Mayroon na pong nag-apply ngayon ‘no for compassionate use ng ivermectin," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque, quoting FDA chief Eric Domingo.

"Puwede na pong i-process iyan ng FDA, hindi gaya dati na wala pong nag-a-apply. So ‘antayin na lang po natin ang aksiyon ng FDA," he said in a press briefing.

(There is an application for ivermectin. The FDA can now process that, unlike before, when no one applied. Let us wait for the FDA's action.)

Ivermectin is used to treat parasites in animals, according to an FDA advisory.

Clinical trials have yet to show benefits in using ivermectin to counter COVID-19, FDA's Domingo said last week.

Philippine-registered oral preparations for ivermectin are also only for animals, he said.

"Binabalaan po namin na huwag tayong iinom ng gamot na para sa hayop kasi iba po ang dosage n'yan, iba po ang quality n'yan at hindi tayo nakakasigurado na ito ay aakma sa tao, lalo na 'pag maling dose," Domingo said in a public briefing.

(We are warning the public not to drink medication for animals because these have different dosage, different quality and we can't be sure that it will be appropriate for humans, especially if the dosage is wrong.)

