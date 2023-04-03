This photo was taken during an aerial patrol by the AFP Western Command in the West Philippine Sea on Nov. 23, 2022. It shows 12 Chinese fishing vessels around the eastern part of Sabina Shoal. Cherryl Tindog, AFP Western Command/handout

MANILA -- Sen. Francis Tolentino on Monday urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to "carefully study" its game plan with regard to its fresh talks with China for a possible joint oil exploration in the West Philippine Sea.

“Dapat po siguro yung pakikipag-usap o gagawing pakikipag-usap sa People's Republic of China ng DFA, eh isaalang-alang itong desisyon ng Supreme Court… at isaalang-alang din yung nilalaman ng ating Saligang Batas base po sa ating karapatan sa ating exclusive economic zone,” said Tolentino, vice-chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

(Perhaps the DFA's talks with China should consider the decision of the Supreme Court and what our constitution says on our rights to our exclusive economic zone.)

The DFA said last week confirmed that the Philippines was about to discuss with China the "general terms of reference" for a possible joint energy exploration in the West Philippine Sea after it faltered during the tail end of the Duterte administration.

However, Tolentino said that the DFA should consider the 2016 Hague Arbitral ruling as well as the recent Supreme Court (SC) decision, which invalidated the 2005 Tripartite Agreement for Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking (JMSU) between the governments of the Philippines, China, and Vietnam.

“So dalawa po iyan, hindi lang dapat po sila makipag-usap, mag-prepare kung ano yung gagawin. So, dapat po lahat ito kargo nila 'yung pagprotekta sa ating exclusive economic zone, 200 nautical miles from the baseline, at yung desisyon ng Korte Suprema,” he said.

(Those are 2 things, they shouldn't just talk, but also prepare for what they should do. They should be responsible take into consideration the protection of our exclusive economic zone, 200 nautical miles from the baseline, and the decision of the Supreme Court.)

The senator also admitted that he was "quite hesitant" over plans of having new rounds of talks with China, considering the "series of bullying" incidents along the West Philippine Sea.

"Dapat ay magdahan-dahan ang ating Department of Foreign Affairs... baka lalong lumawig pa, maabuso, at lalo pong dumami yung kanilang presensya doon,” Tolentino stressed.

(Our Department of Foreign Affairs should take it slow. China's presence there could grow and be abused.)

Earlier this year the Department of Energy also said Manila and Beijing had agreed to “resume talks” about cooperating on oil exploration.

