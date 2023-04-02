President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. looks at a scale model of the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge Milestones (BBM) project during ceremonies at the Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific in Barangay Alas-Asin, Mariveles, Bataan on March 31, 2023. He is joined by DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/PPA pool

MANILA — At least 149 families in Bataan and Cavite will be displaced due to the construction of the Bataan-Cavite Bridge, an official from the Department of Public Works and Highways said on Saturday, underscoring that relocation plans are already in place.

At least 100 families from Naic, Cavite and 49 other families from Bataan will have to be relocated, said DPWH Undersecretary Teresita Bauzon.

“We have conducted a resettlement action plan at lahat ng madi-displace will be paid,” she told reporters in a chance interview.

“Yung mga affected land, households, structures, lahat po yan ay babayaran accordingly. For now finafinalize pa yung mga maaapektuhan sa project na ito,” she said.

The government targets to settle right of way issues and compensate affected households this year as construction is slated to begin by early 2024, the Undersecretary said.

“We have coordinated with the National Housing Authority and they are going to provide a lot para sa relocation ng mga naaapektuhang kababayan natin,” she said.

Bauzon did not have the current figures as to the number of farm lands and trees would be hit by the multi-billion project, but said that the government would also provide aid and allocations for environmental and agricultural losses that may be incurred due to the project.

The Bataan-Cavite Bridge is expected to cut travel time between the 2 provinces by about an hour, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno earlier said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. noted that the new thoroughfare is expected to improve the efficiency and cost of the delivery of goods and services across Luzon.

