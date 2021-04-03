Supreme Court extends physical closure of all courts in NCR Plus, gives grace period for filings

MANILA - Courts and court offices in NCR Plus will remain closed until April 11, the Supreme Court said on Saturday.

A circular issued by the court late Saturday ordered the physical closure of courts and offices, including the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Court of Tax Appeals, Sandiganbayan and trial courts.

This is in light of the extension of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila and nearby provinces Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, the circular said.

All hearings and court actions except on matters the court deems urgent are suspended.

Filing periods of pleadings and other court submissions that fell due or would be due from March 29 to April 11 are also extended for seven days, counted from April 12, 2021.

As of this writing, the country’s top court has not announced whether oral arguments on the Anti-Terrorism Act, scheduled on April 6, will push through.

—With a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News