Marcos reminds Christians on Holy Week: 'Become better agents of change, conveyors of truth'

MANILA — Filipino Catholics flocked to churches across the country to celebrate Palm Sunday, the first day of the Holy Week.

In Batangas, residents waved their palm fronds, known locally as "palaspas," to commemorate Jesus Christ's entry into Jerusalem.

At the Apostol San Andres Chapel in Malvar town, Fr. Marco Paulo Lajara blessed devotees' "palaspas" early in the morning.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In his homily, Lajara said that the practice of waving "palaspas" was inspired by how crowds in Jerusalem laid palm branches in Jesus' path as he entered the holy city, making the "palaspas" sacramental today.

It is also used to ward off evil at the front door or usher good luck at the altar.



Lajara also reminded the faithful to be grateful for blessings received as Jesus’ offered His life on the cross.



Around 200 devotees were at the Apostol San Andres Chapel for the Palm Sunday Mass.

Catholics in Bulacan commemorate Palm Sunday on April 2, 2023. Maria Tan and Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Catholics in Bulacan commemorate Palm Sunday on April 2, 2023. Maria Tan and Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Catholics in Bulacan commemorate Palm Sunday on April 2, 2023. Maria Tan and Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Catholics in Bulacan commemorate Palm Sunday on April 2, 2023. Maria Tan and Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Catholics in Bulacan commemorate Palm Sunday on April 2, 2023. Maria Tan and Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Catholics in Bulacan commemorate Palm Sunday on April 2, 2023. Maria Tan and Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Catholics in Bulacan commemorate Palm Sunday on April 2, 2023. Maria Tan and Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Catholics in Bulacan commemorate Palm Sunday on April 2, 2023. Maria Tan and Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

In Bulacan, devotees also waved their palm fronds as an image of Jesus entered the the Nuestra Señora de Asuncion Parish in a reenactment of his triumphal entry.

Devotees also gathered at the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in San Jose Del Monte City for their first in-person celebration of Palm Sunday in three years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outside Metro Manila, Catholics in Tacloban City and Babatngon, Leyte also attended Palm Sunday Masses in droves.

The nearby Plaza Rizal in Tacloban City was used to accommodate devotees as the main venue, the Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño, had already been packed.

A procession was also held in Babatngon to commemorate Palm Sunday led by San Jose de Malibago Parish priest Fr. Kutz Caintoy.

MARCOS' MESSAGE

In his Palm Sunday message, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to become "conveyors of truth."

He also said that while it was inevitable to be reminded of "challenges of recent years" while contemplating on Jesus' Passion and death on Holy Week, he advised to direct thoughts to the Lord's resurrection instead.

"No matter how constant or diverse this occasion is in the Filipino psyche, one thing emerges true each time: That God, in His divine and everlasting wisdom, manifested his immeasurable and incomparable love to us through the very human person of Jesus Christ," Marcos said.

Marcos added that the “message of salvation and eternal life remains as timely as ever,” and wished Filipino Christians to keep a “hope for a brighter future by the grace of God.”

“Let it stir in each of us the desire to know Jesus Christ more so that we may become better agents of change and conveyors of truth wherever we go,” he said.

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of the Holy Week, the final week of the Lenten Season, where Catholics recall the final events of Jesus on Earth, leading to his crucifixion and death.

The Holy Week ends with Easter Sunday, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus, an key tenet in Christianity.

—with reports from Karen de Guzman, Jenette Ruedas, Ranulfo Docdocan, Raffy Cabristante, and Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

FROM THE ARCHIVES: