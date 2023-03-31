The National Bureau of Investigation has arrested one of the suspected masterminds in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo last March 4, Justice Secretary Crispin "Boying" Remulla said Friday.

“There’s a breakthrough. It’s 99% solved - the Degamo case is 99% solved,” Remulla said.

However, Remulla did not reveal the identity or location where the suspect was arrested.

“The NBI was able to catch a main player… name we have not yet discuss here but practically I would say… in my own reading of the situation….one of the masterminds was caught today. Fleeing from Negros Oriental, he was caught somewhere else… outside Negros na,” Remulla said.

Remulla also showed the waiver of confidentiality issued by former Negros Oriental Governor Pryde Henry Teves that allows authorities to check his bank accounts and phone records to help in the investigation of the case.

“As a private citizen I just did what I have to do….immediately I offered myself to be available anytime they called for me then I write a waiver of all my bank statements, bank transactions, phone logs, email… everything I opened it up - I gave a waiver as well as the corporation that I represent,” Gov. Teves said.

Degamo's widow, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo however refuted this.

”Wala daw mabili na vault dito sa Negros dahil naubos na nila and if you are to look at the van na may vault na naka-vault…that strengthens my belief na ang pera nila wala sa bangko - nasa mga vault….magwi-waiver siya, eh a person can have 2, 3, 4, 5 cellphones," Degamo said.

"Alangan naman yung regular transaction niya doon niya ilalagay sa isang cellphone lang at hindi kaya sa ibang cellphone naman nakalagay ang mga encrypted na mga application yung gagamitin kapag may pinplano. At saka kapag nagdi-discuss ba kung sinong papatayin ini-email ba yan? Hindi naman po eh," she alleged.

For Remulla, politics played a "major part" in the late governor's death.

The DOJ is also looking at 2-3 other alleged masterminds in the crime.

-- Report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News