MANILA — The Civil Service Commission (CSC) said Thursday government agencies will permanently adopt a 4-day work week scheme, even after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Aileen Lizada said the CSC had consulted academics and other agencies, such as the Department of Information and Communications Technology and National Privacy Commission, on the new work scheme.

Aside from a 4-day work week, the commission is also eyeing other alternative work arrangements, such as the work-from-home scheme, Lizada said.

The commission is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to finalize the target date of the new work arrangement, Lizada added.

In 2020, the CSC urged government agencies to adopt alternative work arrangements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a previous memorandum from the agency, government workers are required to render service for 10 hours per day under the 4-day work week scheme.

— Report from Junry Hidalgo, ABS-CBN News