P10-M worth of smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY—The military on Monday seized some 200 boxes of smuggled cigarettes in Sulu.

Based on the report of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao, the Navy and Marine Operatives, under Naval Task Group Sulu and Naval Task Force 61 of Naval Forces Western Mindanao, spotted the vessel carrying the contraband items while conducting maritime operations.

The operatives boarded M/V Hana, leading to the apprehension of 9 crew members, all whom are Filipinos and the confiscation of the cigarettes.

The estimated market value of the cigarettes is at P10 million.

According to the vessel's captain, the cigarettes were supposed to be brought to Palawan.

All apprehended personalities and their contraband were ferried to the Bureau of Customs Office in Zamboanga City for proper disposition.

On Saturday, two watercraft carrying 3.8 million worth of undocumented cigarettes were also apprehended in the waters off Santa Cruz Island, Zamboanga City. — Report from Leizel Lacastesantos

