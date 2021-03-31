Actor Mark Fernandez' COVID-19 vaccination 'legally, morally' wrong - DILG

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The COVID-19 vaccination of actor Mark Anthony Fernandez was "legally and morally" wrong, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Wednesday.

Fernandez said he was inoculated last week as part of Parañaque City's quick substitution list. "No violation is made because I’m on second priority list and some people on the list didn't show up,” Fernandez told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

The actor being part of the quick substitution list is not a valid excuse, said DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing.

"Hindi pa rin po. 'Yung unang excuse nila na nasa quick substitution list. Kung ikaw ay A1 (health worker), A1 pa rin ang substitutes," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It's still not valid. Their excuse that he was in the quick substitution list, if you're a member of A1 (health worker), the substitutes would still be A1.)

"Kahit saang anggulo, legally and morally, mali."

(Whatever angle you look at it, legally and morally, it's wrong.)

The DILG would ask Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez to explain about reported violations of the COVID-19 vaccination program’s prioritization framework in the city, Densing earlier said.