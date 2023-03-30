Reward money in case of slain DLSU-Dasmariñas student reaches P1.1-M

The reward money for anyone who can provide information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect in the murder of De La Salle University student Queen Leanne Daguinsin has reached P1.1 million, Cavite police said.

The money came from politicians in Cavite.

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla will give P300,000, while Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. will also give P300,000.

Congressman Elpidio “Pidi” Barzaga has pledged P100,000 and Dasmariñas Mayor Jenny Barzaga will also give P100,000. The city government will give P300,000.

To expedite the investigation into the murder, a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG DAGUINSIN) has also been created by the Cavite Police Provincial Office.

Cavite Police Provincial Director Col. Christopher Olazo said he would lead the task group composed of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Chief of Police of Dasmarinas, and the legal officer of the provincial police.

“Tuloy-tuloy po ang ating backtracking at tina-track po natin ang mga dinaanan ng suspek na posibleng mag-lead doon sa kanyang pinagtitirhan o kaya sa kanyang lugar," he said.

Meanwhile, Rep. Barzaga said Dasmariñas Mayor Barzaga has issued a memorandum calling for a meeting with dormitory operators in Dasmarinas on Monday, April 3, 2023.

He said the mayor would create a team that would monitor the operations of the dormitories to ensure the safety of the dormers.

“Nandoon ang ating chief of police, ang health officer, ang business permit, nanduon ang aming fireman and we have also the barangay officials there,” Rep. Barzaga said.

Rep. Barzaga said there are about 200 dormitories in Dasmariñas with a business permit. He appealed to the barangay officials to report to the city if there are dormitories operating without a business permit.

The dormitory where the victim was murdered has a business permit, according to Rep. Barzaga, but it will be subjected to investigation to check if there was any negligence on the part of the owner of the dormitory.

