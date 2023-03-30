MANILA — The situation in Masbate is now back to normal after a series of clashes between communist rebels and security forces in the province last week, the military said Thursday.

"So far after the incident on March 22, we have not received any additional info about skirmishes that happened in Masbate," AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar told ANC's "Rundown".

"The situation is normal and peaceful."

The AFP has intensified its presence in Masbate following rebel attacks.

On March 20, personnel from the 22nd Infantry Battalion conducted a security operation in Barangay Villahermosa in Cawayan town after receiving a report that armed men were seen in the area. An encounter took place between the troops and communist rebels, killing 1 of the soldiers.

On March 22, another clash occurred in Barangay Locso-on in Placer town, injuring 2 soldiers. The clash disrupted a Women’s Month celebration at a nearby school, causing school officials to suspend classes.

The incident was also condemned by the Department of Education.

Aguilar also refuted the claims of NPA-Masbate command that 11 soldiers and police officers were killed in the incidents.

"That is a very ridiculous statement... if that's the case, then I would be looking for bodies of slain soldiers they're claiming to have killed," he said.