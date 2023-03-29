The Coast Guard Station Basilan assisted in the search and rescue operations during a fire incident onboard M/V Lady Mary Joy 3. Philippine Coast Guard's Facebook page The Coast Guard Station Basilan assisted in the search and rescue operations during a fire incident onboard M/V Lady Mary Joy 3. Philippine Coast Guard's Facebook page The Coast Guard Station Basilan assisted in the search and rescue operations during a fire incident onboard M/V Lady Mary Joy 3. Philippine Coast Guard's Facebook page

MANILA (3rd UPDATE) — At least 12 people died after a fire hit a commercial boat off the coast of Basilan on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The MV Lady Mary Joy 3 was carrying some 200 passengers when it caught fire off Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Governor Jim Hataman-Salliman said in a text message on Thursday.



The death toll included at least 3 children, Salliman told ANC's "Rundown."

He said at least 57 passengers have been rescued, while 14 were brought to the hospital as of 7 a.m.

The cause of the blaze remained unclear, the governor said.

"Hindi ako nakakuha ng accurate na kuwento kung ano talaga iyong nangyari kasi karamihan sa na-rescue rito sa Basilan, doon sa mga nakausap ko, nagising sila may sunog na," he said.

(I don't have an accurate account of what happened because most of those rescued here in Basilan, the ones I talked to, they said the fire had already erupted when they woke up.)

The coast guard's Basilan station said it would "immediately check if there are signs of oil spill" and "continue conducting search and retrieval operations of the still missing individuals."

The ship has reached the shore of Baluk-Baluk, said Nixon Alonzo, the chief of disaster reduction and management office in Basilan.

"Base po sa pagpunta ko pabalik doon… wala namang mga tagas-tagas [na langis]. Kaya lang, may umuusok pa at may mga naririnig kami na mga putok-putok doon sa loob na hindi naman mayadong marami," he told TeleRadyo.

(There are no leaks. However, it is still smoking and we also heard several explosions from inside.)

— With reports from Mike Navallo and Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News