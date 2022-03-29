Vice President Leni Robredo with Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone, Northern Samar Governor Edwin Ongchuan, and Eastern Samar lone district representative Maria Fe Abunda at the covenant signing in Borongan City. Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

BORONGAN CITY – Mayors, barangay captains, Sangguniang Kabataan chairpersons, and farmer group presidents throughout Eastern Samar attended a covenant signing Tuesday to swear their support for Vice President Leni Robredo’s candidacy.

“Nagko-commit kami ng taos pusong suporta sa inyo,” Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone said in front of the crowd at the Provincial Capitol gym here. (We commit our wholehearted support to you.)

Local officials formed the document in consultation with stakeholders to lay out the province’s commitment of support for Robredo’s presidential bid.

The covenant – signed by at least 17 mayors of various municipalities in the province, Eastern Samar lone district representative Maria Fe Abunda, Evardone, and Robredo – also declared the vice president’s commitment to support development in the province should she win the May 9 polls.

“Gusto namin hindi n’yo kami kalimutan at alam namin na hindi n’yo kami kakalimutan, kasi wala pa man kayo sa pinakamataas na posisyon, natatanaw n’yo na ang Eastern Samar,” Evardone said during the covenant signing event.

(We hope you will not forget us, but we also know you won’t, because even while you were not holding a national position, you made sure we at Eastern Samar are seen.)

Robredo, who was greeted by Eastern Samar mayors, remembered spending nights at General MacArthur Mayor Flora Ty’s water station in the aftermath of Yolanda while she gave out relief for those affected by the supertyphoon back in 2014.

“‘Yung love affair ko with Eastern Samar, doon nagsimula,” Robredo said of her programs put together in the province when she was still the representative to Naga’s 1st district and that were carried over to the Office of the Vice President when she was elected.

(This is where my love affair with Eastern Samar began.)

“‘Pag ako binigyan ng pagkakataon na mamuno ng bansa, di alng natin ipagpapatuloy ang social development programs sa malalayong lugar, pero lalo pa nating paiigtingin,” she added.

(If I am given the opportunity to lead the country, we will not only continue social development programs in far-flung areas of the province, we will also improve them.)

Robredo visited Maslog town, where she listened to locals who have a hard time transporting produce for sale from its mountains to the town proper.

Despite having only about 2,000 voters in Maslog, Robredo made the trip to the town in between her packed campaign schedule.

“Gusto ipakita [nito] sa atin na ang kanyang puso nasa mahihirap,” Evardone told the crowd at the Borongan people’s rally.

(This proves to us that she has a heart for those in need.)

“Ipa-prioritize natin ang Samar Island,” Robredo said.

“‘Yan ang pangako na hindi nasa hangin lang. Dahil ipinakita na namin na kahot onti lang ang pondo lagi kaming tumutulong sa inyo.”

(Prioritizing Samar Island is a promise you can count on because even now when we have very little funding, we have made sure to support your province.)

Robredo went to the Borongan people’s rally after the covenant signing, where she was joined by her senate slate. Her running mate, Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, however, was absent.