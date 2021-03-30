Travel policy ng mga LGU makikita sa 'S-PaSS'

Gusto nang umuwi ni Jing Castro sa Nueva Ecija kaya lang, tila pahirapan, aniya, ito.

Kukuha na lang umano siya ng pribadong sasakyan dahil wala siyang masakyang bus nitong Lunes. Pero hindi niya alam kung ano ang aasahan sa mga dadaanang checkpoint.

"'Yong mga nakausap namin, sabi 'yong mga private daw, especially 'yong mga taxi, 'di na daw pinapapasok," ani Castro.

Isa lang si Castro sa maraming gustong makauwi. Kaya lang, hindi pa alam kung ano ang kailangan sa destinasyon o mga dadaanang lugar.

Inilunsad kamakailan ng Department of Science and Technology (DOST) ang S-PaSS o Safe, Swift and Smart Passage, para hindi na mahirapan ang mga biyahero na makakuha ng impormasyon sa mga lugar na pupuntahan.

"Before S-PaSS, our travelers need to look for various sources of information in order to know the travel policies or requirements of the almost 1,800 LGUs (local government units) all over the Philippines," sabi ni Rowen Gelonga, project leader ng S-PaSS.

"S-PaSS is intended to address these problems by establishing a common portal where all needed information can be accessed, as well as online coordination with our LGUs before you actually start to travel," dagdag niya.

Bago bumiyahe, puwedeng i-check muna ang S-PaSS kung restricted o unrestricted ang pupuntahang lugar.

Kung restricted, puwedeng makapag-apply doon sa mismong website ng travel coordination permit (TCP) or travel pass-through permit (TPP).

Kapag aprubado na ng LGU ang aplikasyon, puwede nang ipakita ang aprubadong digital o printed TCP o TPP sa mga checkpoint, airport o seaport.

"Ang S-PaSS ay magagamit din ng ating mga LGUs para magkaroon ng real- time monitoring data sa lahat ng mga pupunta sa mga probinsya," ani DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña.

Makatutulong din umano ang S-PaSS sa turismo.

"With the launching ng S-PaSS, we would be having a rigorous and very scientific approach to helping travel of people around the country, especially in areas we are trying to establish tourism bubbles and economic activity," ani Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

Ayon kay Department of the Interior and Local Government officer-in-charge Bernardo Florece, maglalabas ng advisory ang kanilang ahensiya na nagmamando sa mga LGU na gamitin ang S-PaSS.

Sa ngayon, may higit 60 LGU ang gumagamit ng S-PaSS.

-- Ulat ni Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO:

