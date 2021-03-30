'Di mapigilan na social gatherings': Tuguegarao starts 10-day ECQ as COVID cases rise

Tuguegarao PIO

MANILA - Tuguegarao City has been placed under 10-day enhanced community quarantine beginning Tuesday due to the continuous rise of COVID-19 cases, its mayor said.

The enhanced community quarantine may be extended by 4 days if cases will not decline, said Mayor Jefferson Soriano.

The 10-day period is based on the World Health Organization's guidelines that virus patients are no longer infectious after 10 days, according to Soriano.

"Wala pa pong variant dito. Medyo nagkumpiyansa lang po ang mga tao, 'yun po ang analysis ko bilang tatay ng lugar. It’s a cocktail of factors po, mga hindi mapigilan na social gatherings," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(There is no COVID-19 variant here. The people just became complacent, that's just my analysis as the city's father. It's a cocktail of factors, including social gatherings."

The city's healthcare capacity is full as active cases reached 568 as of Tuesday, Soriano said. Some 91 frontliners are infected, of which 51 are healthcare workers, he added.

Tuguegarao City also has a higher mortality rate than the national average at 20 percent, according to the mayor.

"Ang healthcare utilization rate natin, puno na po ang COVID hospitals namin lalo na ang main COVID-19 hospital namin sa region, ang Cagayan Valley Medical Center," he said.

(Our healthcare utilization rate, our COVID hospitals are full, especially our main COVID-19 hospital--Cagayan Valley Medical Center.)

Under the ECQ, only essential travel is allowed and documents such as travel pass from the point of origin is needed, said Soriano.

A curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. will also be enforced, he added.

The city in late January was also placed under ECQ due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.