Police in a standoff with armed men in Abra vice mayor's house: PNP

MANILA - The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said some police teams and a group of armed men are involved in a standoff in the residence of Pilar, Abra Vice Mayor Jaja Josefina Disono.

In a statement, the PNP Public Information Office said the armed men sought refuge at Disono's house after injuring two policemen and shooting a police patrol car that was chasing after them.

The men where chased by the police after they deliberately run through a police checkpoint in Barangay Poblacion in the morning, the PNP said.

An occupant of the fleeing vehicle also fired at and hit the front windshield of a police car chasing after it.

"May intelligence report na may mga tao na may mga aromas, kaya na-set-up yung checkpoint. Thirty minutes after the checkpoint setup, dumaan itong van na ito na puti. Tapos, pinapara. Hindi pumara. Sinagasaan po yung dalawang pulis natin, pinaputukan pa yung mga pulis natin," Col. Maly Cula, Abra provincial police chief, said in a phone interview.

"Sasabihin ko po, walang harassment. We're just pursuing lawless elements who try to evade out checkpoints. Wala pong harassment na nangyari," he added.

The PNP-PIO said teams from the Pilar Municipal Police Station and the Cordillera Regional Mobile Force Battalion are at Disono's residence to negotiate the peaceful surrender of the driver of the vehicle.

PRO-Cordillera Director Police Brig. Gen.l Ronald Lee is also expected to arrive at the scene to personally assess the situation, the PNP said.

Abra Gov. Jocelyn Bernos attempted to negotiate when she visited the compound in the afternoon but failed.

- with a report from Gracie Rutao