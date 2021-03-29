'Atin ang Emdem Deep': Filipino scientist stakes claim after dive to 3rd deepest place on earth

Courtesy of DSSV Pressure Drop Facebook Page

MANILA - "Atin ang Emdem Deep."

A Filipino scientist from the University of the Philippines had this to say after he descended last week into the third deepest place in the ocean -- the Emden Deep.

For Dr. Deo Florence Onda, his dive meant the Philippines could stake a claim to Emdem Deep, which is located 34,100 feet deep in the Philippine Trench.

"One of the main objectives really of the expedition and the exploration is to assert the sovereign rights of the country in the Emdem Deep," he told Teleradyo's "Sakto".

The microbial oceanographer added, "I hope through that symbolic gesture... pinararamdam ko din sa mga Filipino na atin nga ang Emdem Deep... I think it's very important with what's happening in the West Philippine Sea."

He was joined by undersea explorer Victor Vescovo, who holds the record for the deepest manned descent in the Mariana Trench in 2019.

The Filipino scientist was invited by private organization Caladan Oceanic in the expedition and explored Emden Deep onboard the submersible DSV Limiting Factor.

Courtesy of DSSV Pressure Drop Facebook Page

Onda described the dive, which took 12 hours to complete, as "surreal" or "out of this world".

"It's something that I have not seen in the surface of the earth before. Napakabagal ng galaw ng mga bagay-bagay," he said.

His team is currently reviewing footage of the dive.

The UP Marine Science Institute earlier touted the activity as a "major record-setting scientific and historic achievement."

“The Philippine Trench is a unique feature found within the EEZ of the Philippines, and it is only appropriate that a Filipino scientist be one of the first to hold this record in the Emden Deep,” it said.

After reaching Emdem Deep, Onda's next goal is to explore the West Philippine Sea.

"Susunod natin ay ang West Philippine Sea para gumawa ng expedition ng isang buwan. Pag-aaralan natin do'n kung ano ang nangyayari sa kapaligiran, sa marine environment," he said.