Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Ilocos Norte

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 28 2023 02:57 PM

A map shows the location of the quake. Phivolcs
MANILA — A magnitude 4.6 offshore earthquake rattled parts of Ilocos Norte on Tuesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. 

The tremor struck at 1:51 p.m., about 56 kilometers northwest of Burgos town. It hit at a depth of about 12 kilometers, Phivolcs' initial bulletin showed. 

The quake was felt at a "moderately strong" Intensity 4 in Pasuquin, Bacarra, Laoag City, Carasi, Burgos, and Batac City in Ilocos Norte. This intensity feels like the passing of a heavy truck that may rattle doors and windows, said Phivolcs.

The tremor was "scarcely perceptible" at Intensity 1 in Sinait, Ilocos Sur, the seismology office added. 
 
Aftershocks and damage in the quake-hit areas were unlikely, Phivolcs said. 

It said it also recorded the following instrumental intensities. 

  • Intensity 3 - Batac, Pasuquin, and City of Laoag, Ilocos Norte
  • Intensity 1 - Sinait, Ilocos Sur

— Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News 

