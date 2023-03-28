MANILA — A magnitude 4.6 offshore earthquake rattled parts of Ilocos Norte on Tuesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The tremor struck at 1:51 p.m., about 56 kilometers northwest of Burgos town. It hit at a depth of about 12 kilometers, Phivolcs' initial bulletin showed.
The quake was felt at a "moderately strong" Intensity 4 in Pasuquin, Bacarra, Laoag City, Carasi, Burgos, and Batac City in Ilocos Norte. This intensity feels like the passing of a heavy truck that may rattle doors and windows, said Phivolcs.
The tremor was "scarcely perceptible" at Intensity 1 in Sinait, Ilocos Sur, the seismology office added.
Aftershocks and damage in the quake-hit areas were unlikely, Phivolcs said.
It said it also recorded the following instrumental intensities.
- Intensity 3 - Batac, Pasuquin, and City of Laoag, Ilocos Norte
- Intensity 1 - Sinait, Ilocos Sur
