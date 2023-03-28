Chinese arrested in NAIA over fake immigration papers

MANILA — A Chinese national was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) after authorities found out that his documents were fake.

The Bureau of Immigration's (BI) border control and intelligence unit identified the passenger as 24-year-old Ning Haochao, according to a report to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

While on his way to board a Cebu Pacific flight to Xiamen, China last March 24, Ning was intercepted by authorities at NAIA Terminal 3 after they confirmed that the emigration clearance certificate (ECC) — purportedly issued by the BI — that he presented was counterfeit.

BI officers also found out that Ning was in the bureau's blacklist of foreign nationals who overstayed their tourist visa.

“Let this serve as a warning to overstaying aliens. Do not use spurious immigration documents because such trick will not go undetected by our officers at the airport,” Tansingco said in a statement.

The commissioner added that Ning will remain in the BI blacklist, perpetually banning him from re-entering the country.

He is now detained at the bureau's detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings.