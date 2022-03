LOOK: Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Sunday leads inauguration of 15-storey Tondominium 2, one of city government’s infrastructure projects.



MANILA - Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso is ready to sell idle government assets to generate more funds to address the country’s hunger problem if he wins the presidency.

“In the future, for example, may assets o ari-arian ang gobyerno na nakatiwangwang, at ang tao gutom. Hindi naman realtor ang gobyerno eh… Kapakinabangan ba ito ng tao? Hindi. Kapakinabangan ng mga kumare at kumpare na malapit sa politiko,” he told reporters during the inauguration of the Tondominium 2 in Tondo, Manila on Sunday.

“Pagdating ng araw, tayo ang presidente, ‘yan ang survey, isasalya ko lahat ng lupa ng estado na hindi napapakinabangan, isasalya ko rin ang assets na underperforming,” Domagoso added.

The Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer was referring to the results of a recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, which showed that 11.8% or some 3 million families have experienced involuntary hunger at least once in the last three months of 2021.

In Manila, the city government launched its COVID-19 Food Security Program last year, Domagoso said. This allowed 700,000 families to receive food subsidy, help curb hunger and mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

“Nag-food security program kami sa Manila… Bawat pamilyang Manileno nakakatanggap ng food box… Kung kaya naming gawin ‘yun sa Maynila, bigyan lang ako ng pagkakataon ng Diyos at ng tumbayan,” Domagoso said.

“Kahit ibenta ko lahat. Kahit ibenta ko ang city hall. Gusto mo pati clock tower ibenta ko, makakain ka lang. Aanhin ko ang mga building na ‘yan. Nalulugi naman. ‘Yang mga bagay na ‘yan, wala namang kwenta, hindi naman napapakinabangan ng tao,” he added.

The local chief executive was also asked about the sale of the Divisoria Public Market. An article by The Manila Times reported that the famous market, a city-owned patrimonial property of Manila, was sold by Domagoso for P1,446,966,000 to a private company.

Asked where the payment obtained from the sale went, Domagoso said it was used for building the Basecommunity, and purchasing equipment and medicines for COVID-19, among others.

“Nandun, Basecommunity. Itinayo ko ng bahay. Dati, ang nakikinabang doon kumpare lang ng mga nagdaang mayor. Ang upa, upang palugi. Nasunog ang Baseco, nagutom ang tao. Aanhin ko ang building, ang bato? Sabi ko sa inyo, wala akong problema. Tanong: May korapsyon? May pang-aabuso? Nawalan ba mga vendor? At two years ago?” he said.

“Lahat ng mga gamit natin na kakailanganin. Binili ko ng panghinga mo, ng mga gamot mo habang may COVID ka. Hindi ako mahihiyang maglalakad saan mang kalye ng Tondo, ng Maynila, ng bansa dahil gusto kong iraos ang tao, itwaid ang tao,” he added.