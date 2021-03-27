Philippines to increase presence in West Philippine Sea - Lorenzana

This handout satellite imagery taken on March 23, 2021 and received on March 25 from Maxar Technologies shows Chinese vessels anchored at the Whitsun Reef, around 320 kilometres (175 nautical miles) west of Bataraza in Palawan in the South China Sea. Handout/Satellite Image, Maxar Technologies/AFP/file

MANILA - The Philippines will increase its presence in the West Philippine Sea, the Department of National Defense said Saturday, amid continued calls for Chinese vessels to withdraw from the disputed waters.

“We are ready to defend our national sovereignty and protect the marine resources of the Philippines,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement on Saturday.

“There will be an increased presence of the Philippine Navy and Philippine Coast Guard ships to conduct sovereignty patrols and protect our fishermen in the West Philippine Sea.”

Currently, he said, a Philippine navy ship and the Philippine Coast Guard are monitoring activities at the Julian Felipe Reef, where over 220 Chinese maritime militia vessels were reportedly anchored. The Air Force also deploys jet aircraft there daily.

Other agencies such as the Bureau of Aquatic and Fisheries Resources are also helping with efforts at the West Philippine Sea and the Kalayaan Island Group.

The country’s calls for the foreign vessels to leave the Julian Felipe Reef have already been communicated to the Chinese ambassador, Lorenzana said.

“I assure our people that we are addressing the situation. We stand by our position calling for the immediate withdrawal of Chinese vessels in the Julian Felipe Reef, which was communicated to the Chinese Ambassador.”

Earlier this week, the military said it had deployed navy ships to the West Philippine Sea, but not in the reef where Chinese militia ships were seen to avoid confrontation.

Recently, the United States, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada have expressed concern over the presence of the vessels in the nearby disputed waters, and called their appearance a move to “intimidate and threaten” the Philippines, as well as undermine regional stability.

China’s foreign ministry on March 22 claimed the vessels were “fishing boats” sheltering from poor weather.

RELATED VIDEO: