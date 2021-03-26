IATF allows limited religious gatherings in 'NCR Plus' from April 1-4

Members of the Philippine National Police march outside the Quiapo church as they implement minimum health protocols.

MANILA — Limited religious gatherings will be allowed from April 1 to 4, Malacañang said on Friday, reversing an earlier announcement for Metro Manila and four surrounding provinces.

"Mabuting balita po para sa gustong magsimba ngayong Semana Santa. Pinayagan po ng IATF ang once a day religious gathering mula a-uno hanggang a-cuatro ng Abril," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(Good news for those who want to go to church this Holy Week: The IATF allowed once a day religious gatherings from April one to 4.)

The inter-agency task force leading the country's pandemic response earlier banned gatherings of more than 10 people in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal—which government called "NCR Plus" bubble area.

In the new announcement, religious denominations should limit gatherings to 10 percent of a venue's capacity.

They are urged to roll out a reservation system for those who want to join, Roque said in a televised public briefing.

The IATF has also banned religious gatherings outside a church or venue.

To discourage people from flocking outside the venue, the use of audio-video systems there is banned while the mass or religious service is ongoing, he said.

Live singing will be limited and recorded singing is encouraged, Roque added.

The IATF imposed additional restrictions like night curfews in the NCR Plus bubble until April 4 to curb an uptick in coronavirus infections. Some businesses in the area were temporarily closed or limited.