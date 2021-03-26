Duterte signs CREATE bill lowering corporate income taxes, vetoes some provisions

President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on March 24, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo



MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a bill that will reduce the corporate income tax rate in a bid to attract more foreign investments and help the Philippine economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

But the President vetoed some portions of the measure, according to a document exclusively seen by ABS-CBN News.

The signing came a day before the bill was to lapse into law.

Duterte, in a message to Congress leaders, said he signed the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises or CREATE bill that would lower the corporate income tax rate to 25 percent for big firms and 20 percent for small enterprises from 30 percent, the highest in Southeast Asia, by 2029.

However, Duterte, in a 9-page message to Senate President Vicente Sotto III and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, said he vetoed some portions of the law, including an increase in the value added tax-exempt threshold on real property sales.

Duterte also said he vetoed the 90-day period for processing of general tax refunds because this is "administratively impractible."

More details to follow.