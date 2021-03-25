Philippines' response to COVID-19 'fairly good' - NTF adviser

President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases core members prior to his talk to the people at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on March 15, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA - The Philippines is faring better than other countries in responding to the pandemic, a consultant to the government's task force on COVID-19 said Thursday, despite logging record-high infections in the past week.

"We've done a fairly good job. We are number 30 in the number of cases of countries. At least we are not in the top 10," Dr. Ted Herbosa, special adviser to the National Task Force Against COVID-19, told ANC.

He made the remark when asked about Malacañang's recent pronouncement that the government's response to the health crisis was excellent.

While the Philippines is among countries with the most COVID-19 cases in the Southeast Asian region, it has kept its death rate and number of new infections low, he added.

"We are the only country also in Southeast Asia that has so much overseas Filipino workers that has actually introduced the variants and caused our second wave," Herbosa said.

Since a year into the pandemic, the Philippines has logged over 684,000 coronavirus cases, of which more than 579,000 recovered while 13,000 succumbed to the disease. The tally of active cases or patients deemed infectious stood at over 91,000.

To quash fresh cases, the government has placed the capital region, and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal under general community quarantine, considered as among the world's longest and strictest lockdown.

Herbosa also dismissed calls to overhaul or abolish the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases over its alleged failed response to the pandemic.

"It's a bad idea because we are in our national action plan phase 3. If you’re implementing a plan, it's not gonna work. Brazil changed their health minister 4 times last year. Where are they now? They're actually the second most affected country globally in this pandemic," he said.

For Herbosa, the IATF-EID, which is the policy-making body on measures to address the crisis, shall remain.

"Changing the driver or a pilot of a plane while its midair might not be a good idea because you don't know how the replacement will do better. So, I'll continue with the current situation and...reassess after. That's how we do it in emergency situation," he said.

Herbosa also defended President Rodrigo Duterte and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III from criticisms over their handling of COVID-19.

"You saw that we implemented a very strict lockdown in March. I think what we learned is that we controlled the virus well with the very strict lockdown but it affected our economy," he said.

On Duque leading the IATF, Herbosa said, "He actually listens to them (experts, political leaders), runs these meetings very well and comes up with a collective [strategy]."