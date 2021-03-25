Documentary on Pinoy frontliners in Europe to be shown on TeleRadyo

LONDON - Juan Eu Konek has successfully completed its National Lottery-funded docuseries, Kontra Corona, which tells the story on how COVID-19 has affected and continues to affect the Filipino communities in Europe. It also highlights the crucial role Filipino frontliners have played in the battle, including those who have sadly lost their lives and those who have survived and continue to put themselves at risk while performing their duties.

Episodes 1, 2 and 3 of the 6-part series, entitled "Ravaged, Fate and Epicentre," will be shown on ABS-CBN’s DZMM Teleradyo streaming services on Facebook, YouTube, and cable channels (like Sky Cable on Channel 26) on Saturday, March 26 at 1 p.m., with a replay on Friday, March 27 at 10 p.m.

Through the docuseries, Juan Eu Konek hopes to be leaving an invaluable legacy that current and future generations will be able to reflect on and learn from.

Juan Eu Konek “Kontra Corona” is presented by the program’s Executive Producer, seasoned TFC and ABS-CBN journalist Rose Eclarinal, together with co-presenters Gene Alcantara, respected community leader and immigration consultant, and Crystal Dias, ace solicitor and women’s advocate. Also part of the team are Associate Producer Jay Montelibano-McLeod and Director of Photography Thirdy Ado, as well as a group of producers based in other parts of Europe and Manila.

The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK (funding projects in communities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland), are passionate about funding great ideas that matter to communities and make a difference to people’s lives.