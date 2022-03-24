Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson addresses the crowd during a town hall meeting at the Barangay Baclaran Hall in Parañaque City on March 10, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Thursday said he will not drop his presidential candidacy, despite reports that his party would back another candidate.

"No matter what, maski ano pang ang mangyari, harangan man ng sibat, hindi kami aatras," he said.

(No matter what happens, even if we're stopped by a spear, we will not withdraw.)

Lacson made the statement amid reports that his Partido Reporma, which he chairs, would switch to Vice President Leni Robredo.

Robredo is scheduled to meet with Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib at the provincial capitol on Thursday afternoon. Jubahib is secretary-general of the Reporma party.

Some 3 months ahead of the May 2022 polls, Lacson has lagged in surveys for the presidency. He scored the backing of 2 percent of likely voters in a February 18-23, 2022 poll by Pulse Asia.

More details to follow.