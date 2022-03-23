TARLAC CITY - Charmaine, 29 years old, made the trip from Tondo, Manila, to Capas, Tarlac in time for Vice President Leni Robredo’s first stop in her tour of the province on Wednesday.

Charmaine also spends time at Robredo’s volunteer center in Katipunan, where she is able to see and observe Robredo more closely.

Through these small encounters, Charmaine found assurance in Robredo.

“I am a call center agent na naramdaman ang problema within the pandemic, naramdaman kong hindi ako mahalaga sa gobyerno, pero kay Leni Robredo po sobrang halaga ko pala,” Charmaine told ABS-CBN News.

(As a call center agent I felt how poorly the pandemic was handled, I felt like the government didn’t care for me. But with Leni Robredo I felt I mattered.)

Charmaine looked to Robredo from beside the stage while the presidential candidate spoke to her supporters.

In her arms was a paper bag of handmade pink paper flowers which she and her fellow volunteers aim to give to Robredo in the Tarlac City rally later in the day.

Like Charmaine, 75-year old Gloria Beltran made her way to the Gerona Public Market to get a glimpse of Robredo.

Standing in front of the crowd, Beltran waited teary-eyed for Robredo’s arrival.

“Makita ko lang siya, okay na,” she said.

(I just want to see her.)

She craned her neck as screams announced Robredo’s arrival. The sight of Robredo brought Beltran to tears.

Robredo greeted the crowd atop the back of an elf truck, a makeshift stage.

Robredo told the crowd that while her schedule is tight, she wanted to make sure to see supporters waiting for her in the market.

“Mabait talaga siya, matagal na,” Beltran said of Robredo as she wiped tears.

(She has always been kind.)

Beltran also voted for Robredo in 2016, where she won the vice presidency in Tarlac with over 41 percent of the votes, according to data gathered by ABS-CBN investigative and Research Group.

In less than 30 minutes, Robredo was in a different town, where yet another crowd brandishing placards welcomed her at Moncada.

Robredo in her visits to province’s makes it a point to make as many stops as her time would allow her.

In Tarlac she visited Capas, Gerona, Moncada, Santa Ignacia, before the Tarlac City rally.

Sheila Mae Balagan, 20 years old, held up her placard for Robredo to read at Moncada, “Ang jowa ko ay Bicolano, kaya Bicolano ang presidente ko!”

A child of overseas Filipino workers, Balagan laughed when asked why she will be voting for Robredo.

“Tinatanong pa ba ‘yan? Madami na siyang nagawa!” she shouted through the crowd.

(It’s obvious! She’s done so much!)

“Pag-uwi dito ng mga magulang ko alam ko na may dadatnan pa rin solang trabaho pag sua ang nanalo,” she added.

(When my parents come home I know they’ll be able to find jobs easily again if she wins the presidency.)

All roads led to Tarlac City for Charmaine and Balagan, and about 50,000 other supporters, who filled the Riverview Ninoy Aquino Boulevard for the Tarlac City people’s rally on Wednesday.

Charmaine found her place beside the stage again as she did in Capas, and Balagan in front of the crowd as she was in Moncada.

In front of Balagan, containing the crowd, was 20-year old Kristian Lagrimas, who had been standing under the Tarlac heat since noon, keeping order among earlybirds.

He stood hand-in-hand with other volunteers forming a human chain between the path for the production staff and the audience.

“‘Yung ilang oras na pagtitiis ko dito para magpakita ng suporta kay VP Leni, ay wala po sa anim na taon na pagbabagong pwede nyang mabigay,” he said.

(Hours under the sun is nothing to the 6 years of good service she will be able to give us.)

Down the line, 30-year old Jacob Capulong and other volunteers stood their ground when a sudden downpour drenched their human chain.

He made the trip from Paniqui and left his restaurant closed to volunteer for Robredo’s event in Tarlac City.

“Hindi ako manghihinayang na pumunta dito, umulan unaraw, para kay Leni. Sigurado ako na si Leni Robredo ang tunay na kailangan ng Pilipinas,” he said.

(I don’t regret wasting a day’s profit, even if I get soaked in the rain or stay under the sun. I know for sure Leni Robredo is what the Philippines needs.)

After hours on their feet, supporters finally saw Robredo after celebrity Kris Aquino’s introduction.

As Robredo began her speech, Charmaine’s fellow volunteer Irah called her attention and held up the handmade paper flowers, which Robredo gratefully took.

Irah then replaced in her hands a placard which announced her joy over the decicion of the COMELEC en banc to exempt Robredo’s pandemic activities from the election spending ban.

Robredo, who reads placards in most her rallies when time and the light permits, mentioned Irah’s placard.

“Kanina may hawak ng placard na parang Bayanihan E-konsukta volunteer siya. Hindi naman po kami magkakilala pero nagvo-volunteer sa aming mga programa para makatulong sa tao,” she said.

(I saw a placard which I think was held by a volunteer of the Bayanihan E-konsulta. We don’t know each other, but she volunteered to help her fellow Filipinos through the program.)

“Bakit nagvovolunteer? Dahil sa tiwala, di ba? Bakit ka magpapagod kung wala ka namang tiwala sa pamahalaan,” Robredo added.

(Why volunteer? Because of trust, right? Why would you spend your time and energy if you don’t trust the government you’re volunteering for?)

When asked how they feel among their fellow volunteers, the answer was one and the same: “Pag-asa (hope).”