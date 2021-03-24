COVID-19 cases in NCR 'increasing at a fast rate,' says DOH

A worker from the sanitation department sprays disinfectant solution in Gagalangin,Tondo, Manila on March 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The National Capital Region remains at “high risk” due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health said Wednesday, as it noted that Metro Manila won’t see the effect of the added restrictions until 2 to 3 weeks.

“Our cases are still increasing at a fast rate. And yung nakita nga po natin last week, yung peak natin nitong linggo ay humigit na nga po doon sa peak na nakita natin last first week of August of 2020,” Dr. Alethea de Guzman, OIC Director III of the DOH Epidemiology Bureau, said during a virtual briefing.

(Our cases are still increasing at a fast rate. And as we saw last week, our peak this weak already surpassed the peak of the first week of August 2020.)

Last year, the Philippines saw a peak of COVID-19 cases in July and August but record-high cases were detected on March 22 at 8,019. The country saw 3 record-high numbers during the past several days.

Dr. De Guzman said the peak of COVID-19 cases this month has surpassed that of last year. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/eAsv2Pfygr — Kristine Sabillo 🇵🇭 (@kristinesabillo) March 24, 2021

“Kung titignan natin ang risk classification ng bawat rehiyon base sa bilis ng pagtaas ng kaso nila at laki ng population nila na affected, nasa high-risk na po ang NCR,” De Guzman said.

(If we look at the risk classification of each region based on the increase in their cases and how much of their population is affected, NCR is already at high risk.)

However, De Guzman said it helps that the regional health care utilization rate is still within the “safe zone,” which means there are facilities that can help serve as a buffer for hospitals that are already full.

Due to the continuous increase in cases the past weeks, the government has implemented added restrictions for the so-called NCR Plus bubble, which includes Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

But De Guzman said it will take up to 3 weeks to see if it can help lower the number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

“We need 2 to 3 weeks before we see ano ang laki o ano ang epekto ng ginagawa natin ngayon na (how big or what is the effect of the) NCR bubble,” she said.

De Guzman reiterated that it takes about 14 days for the COVID-19 virus to incubate.

As of Wednesday, Philippines has recorded a total of 677,653 COVID-19 cases, 86,200 of which are active cases.