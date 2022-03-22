An estimated 50,000 supporters as of 8 p.m. lit up the Old Provincial Capitol Oval for the grand rally for presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija on Tuesday, March 22. VP Leni Media Bureau handout

Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday admitted in her speech before a crowd of 50,000 in Cabanatuan City that she was initially scared to campaign in Nueva Ecija where she suffered a huge loss in 2016.

She also said that she initially thought the venue for the rally was too big and she asked for a smaller one.

“Yung 2016 elections kasi alam niyo talo ako dito, kaya medyo kabado akong bumalik ngayon kasi sabi ko baka pareho pa din ng 2016,” Robredo said.

The crowd then shouted: “Babawi kami, babawi kami!”

In the last vice presidential race, Robredo got 216,204 votes in the province while vice presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. got 541,980 votes.

Robredo however said that after the elections, she set aside politics and started implementing livelihood projects such as water pumps for a Badjao community in the province.

“Hindi niyo naman ako masisingil dahil kahit talo ako dito for the past 6 years pabalik-balik ako dito sa inyo dahil marami po kaming programa na ginawa dito sa lalawigan ninyo,” Robredo said.

Earlier, at a smaller people’s rally in San Jose City, Robredo took a swipe at candidates who claim they are against corruption.

“Pag sinabi niyang ayaw sa korapsyon, hanapan natin ng resibo, eh papano naman ayaw sa korapsyon kung hindi nagbabayad ng buwis? Kami po pag sinabi naming ayaw sa korapsyon mahaba ang aming resibo, pinakaresibo taon taon nakukuha namin ang pinakamataas na COA audit rating,” Robredo said.

