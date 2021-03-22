Teachers doubt distance learning program, lawmaker says

MANILA - Kabataan Party List Rep. Sarah Elago claims educators are not confident their students are learning using the distance learning program deployed by the education department because of the social distancing requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a privilege speech Monday afternoon, Elago cited a survey made by Movement for Safe, Equitable, Quality, and Relevant Education (SEQuRe) with 1,395 teachers, 1,207 parents, and 620 Grades 4 to 12 students as respondents, which showed 70.9 percent of teacher respondents are not confident that the competencies set by the Department of Education under distance learning is actually being developed.

Elago also said that the National Union of Students of the Philippines conducted a student consultation from schools all over the country to assess the distance learning which started from August to October, 2020.

“Six months have passed since the implementation of distance learning, but still the same woes are experienced by the students and teachers in terms of the lack of gadgets and poor internet connection, the lack and delayed modules, and implementation of guidelines without prior consultation to primary stakeholders of schools," she said.

Elago also said the study showed that students and teachers experience mental and overall health deterioration due to the lack of inclusive distance learning opportunities and heavy academic workload in online classes.

“There were reports of delayed distribution of modules and even deteriorating quality or content of the modules. There are posts circulating online on the contents of modules distributed with sexist remarks, and discriminatory and derogatory labeling of organizations, which is an unfortunate reflection of how distance learning can be misused for state propaganda and spreading false information," she said.

Elago reiterated her previous call for medical solutions, and scientific approach in the pandemic response.

"We demand transparency, justice, and accountability in the fight for the right to education and protection of human rights at all times. Nanawagan kami na pakinggan ang panawagan ng mga estudyante at kabataan, at tiyakin na may boses sila pagdating sa kalagayan ngayong tayo ay humaharap sa patong-patong na krisis sa kalusugan, sa edukasyon," she said.

