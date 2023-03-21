Ramadan in PH starts March 23

The Bangsamoro mufti declared that the start of fasting for the holy month will begin on Sunday, April 3 based on the result of the lunar sighting. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File photo

MANILA - The Bangsamoro Darul Ifta has announced that the holy month of Ramadan will begin on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Abdulrauf Guialani, Bangsamoro jurist and deputy mufti, made the announcement on Tuesday after the assigned groups performed the moonsighting.

"The said groups have performed what they were assigned to do and then finally the result of the moonsighting is that the mooncrescent has not been sighted," the deputy mufti said.

"Based on this, the Bangsamoro Darul Ifta has decided that the beginning of Ramadan will be on Thursday 23rd of March, 2023 In sha Allah."

The date of the start of Ramadan varies in different countries since it depends on lunar sighting in each respective location: "Fast when you see it (the crescent of Ramadan) and break the fast when you see it (the crescent of Shawwal)."

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by over 1.7 billion Muslims across the world through fasting and praying.

During this holy month, Muslims, from sunrise to sunset, refrain from eating and drinking, with some exceptions, especially for those who have health problems.

Muslims also abstain from smoking and engaging in any sexual activity.

Meanwhile, Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.