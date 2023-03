MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed several individuals to various municipal circuit trial courts and an official at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Malacañang said on Tuesday.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Brendan O. Fulgencio has been appointed as the jail chief superintendent at the BJMP.

Other appointees include the following, but their transmittal papers have yet to be released to the media.

Supreme Court of the Philippines, Municipal Circuit Trial Court