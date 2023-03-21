Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (blue) infected with the omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (pink), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The Philippines has detected 711 new cases of omicron COVID-19 subvariants, according to the Department of Health.

Based on the agency's latest COVID-19 biosurveillance report, 264 were classified as BA.5, 259 as BA.2.3.20, 72 as XBB, 28 as XBC, 4 as BA.2.75, 3 as BA.4, and 81 as other omicron sublineages.

The new BA.5 cases include 3 BQ.1 cases and 1 BF.7 case; XBB cases have 10 XBB.1.5 cases; and BA.2.75 cases have 2 BN.1 cases and 1 CH.1.1 case.

Results of the samples, which were processed by the San Lazaro Hospital, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine and the University of the Philippines - Philippine Genome Center, were released Tuesday.

The DOH said all additional BA.5 cases were local cases from all regions, except Region 10 and BARMM while additional BA.2.3.20 cases were from all regions except Region 8.

Among recently detected XBB cases, 1 was classified as a returning overseas Filipino while the rest were local cases from Regions 1, 3, 4A, 4B, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, CAR, and NCR, it added.

The report showed that detected XBC cases were all local cases from Regions 1, 7, 10, 11, and 12.

Meanwhile, all BA.2.75 cases were local cases from Regions 11, CAR, and NCR. Lastly, all additional BA.4 cases were local cases from Regions 4A, 11, and 12, the DOH said.

As of March 20, the Philippines has 9,223 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic started, the country has tallied 4,079,056 coronavirus infections, of which some 66,278 resulted in deaths.

According to the National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, some 79 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, around 24 million people have received their first boosters while 4.5 million have gotten their second boosters.

