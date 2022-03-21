Lung Center of the Philippines health workers stage a protest on March 21, 2022 to demand their benefits. ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Healthcare workers at the Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP) in Quezon City staged a lunchtime protest on Monday to decry what they say is the continued non-payment of several benefits.

According to the LCP’s employees’ association, they have yet to receive their Active Hazard Duty Pay from March to June 2021 under the Bayanihan 2 law.

The LCP is one of the Philippines’ COVID-19 referral hospitals.

Health workers hired under the emergency hiring program of the Department of Health (DOH) have also not received the AHDP, the association said, along with such other benefits as the Special Risk Allowance (SRA), and the meal, accommodation and transportation (MAT) allowance.

Their salary regularization adjustments were not released as well, the group said.

The healthcare workers have also yet to receive their promised clothing allowance and their Collective Bargaining Agreement incentives worth P15,000 this year, they said.

The workers vowed to conduct a series of protests until all benefits are given.

There is no statement yet from the LCP management.

-- with report from Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News

