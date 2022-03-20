Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The critically acclaimed documentary on the Marcos family, “The Kingmaker,” is now available again for free viewing on YouTube after it was inaccessible on Sunday.

“OK! The Kingmaker is now back on YouTube,” American filmmaker Lauren Greenfield said in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday morning (Manila time), Greenfield decried the unavailability of her documentary on YouTube just hours after it was uploaded, describing it as “censorship efforts.” The tweet has since been deleted.

In another deleted tweet, she added that she had been working to restore the film to the platform.

Days before it was released on YouTube, “The Kingmaker” had been available for free on Vimeo.

The Vimeo release, Greenfield said, was made possible by an arrangement with partners ABS-CBN and TFC.

Finally! We have worked out an arrangement with our partners @ABSCBN and @iwanttfc, and are now able to share THE KINGMAKER with *all* of our friends in the Philippines - https://t.co/WNVUwZJSyc



Anyone can now watch it, so pls share this link #thekingmaker — Lauren Greenfield (@lgreen66) March 10, 2022

Released in 2019, the documentary examines the Marcos family, particularly its matriarch, former First Lady Imelda Marcos.

The film also delves into the rule of the late dictator, President Ferdinand Marcos, and the tight 2016 vice presidential race between his son, Bongbong Marcos, and his close rival Leni Robredo.

Marcos Jr. and Robredo, who won the 2016 race, are once again facing each other as rivals in the May 2022 elections, this time for the presidency.