‘Hard GCQ’ sought as OCTA says new COVID-19 surge ‘more serious’ than 2020 crisis

Members of the Sanitation Department conduct disinfection operations at the Manila Police District (MPD) headquarters along UN Avenue in Manila on March 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The government must implement a "hard GCQ (general community quarantine) to address the continued increase in COVID-19 cases, which may exceed records of 2020, the OCTA Research Group on Friday said.

This, as the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19 announced the 2-week closure of some industries in areas under general community quarantine, including Metro Manila, to help curb the spread of the virus.

“The status quo is not enough. We need more mobility restrictions,” said Prof. Ranjit Rye of the OCTA Group during a virtual forum.

“We are in a surge that is very different and is more serious than the last surge,” he said.

The “Hard GCQ” suggested by the group includes discouraged social gatherings and indoor dining and a more significant work-from-home set-up for industries that can implement it. For workers who are still required to work outside, quarantine pass will be required and mass transportation should be available.

Rye said OCTA Group is calling for a "Hard GCQ" where social gatherings, indoor dining are discourages. It also involves a significant work from home strategy for sectors that can implement but mass transportation still has to be available @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/bzlwYFJ9nQ — Kristine Sabillo 🇵🇭 (@kristinesabillo) March 19, 2021

Other OCTA members also compared the surge in July and August last year compared and the current surge.

Dr. Guido David, who does the group’s COVID-19 projections, said that the number of cases is higher for the current surge but that the health sector is handling the situation better.

However. Fr. Nicanor Austriaco pointed out that it will be challenging for hospitals as cases continue to increase due to the limited number of health care staff.

Metro Manila, home to 12 million people, is under GCQ this March, along with 9 other areas.

Philippines' COVID-19 infections is at its peak anew, the health department earlier said, noting the rise of clustered infections from households and workplaces. As of Thursday, Philippines has recorded a total tally of cases to 640,984.

