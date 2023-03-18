Family, friends, & local community gather in Daly City to remember Frances Lucero, who was shot & killed outside her home on March 6 in front of her children. TJ Manotoc, ABS-CBN North America News Bureau.

DALY CITY — Various Filipino community organizations on Friday evening gathered in the Pilipino Bayanihan Resource Center in Daly City near the home of Frances Lucero, a 27-year-old Filipino-American allegedly shot and killed by her partner.



Lucero's family shared photos and videos of Frances to honor her and share how she was a beloved daughter, a sister, a friend, and a community member.



Filipino-American organizations came to support the family as they cried for justice and stood up against domestic violence and violence against women.

The San Mateo Mental Health Center also shared its services to show its support.



Daly City Vice Mayor Juslyn Manalo attended the gathering and expressed shock and dismay at the untimely death of Lucero, who was part of the Daly City community.



Lucero’s partner Romier Narag has been arrested and charged with murder and child endangerment.



Narag is currently detained at the Maguire Correctional Facility and was set to appear in court last March 16.



The family's friends had put up a Go Fund Me page that has since gathered more than $44,000.