MANILA — A pathologist has named a pink orchid hybrid after presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo.

The orchid hybrid, which was pollinated 7 years ago, is registered to UK's Royal Horticultural Society as "Rhyncholaeliocattleya Leni Robredo."

"My orchid hybrid I named for soon-to-be President Leni Robredo. Seven years in the making from pollination to blooming. A labor of love fit for one who labors for Filipinos," Dr. Raymundo Lo wrote on Twitter.

Lo, former director of Philippine Children's Medical Center, said the flower was not yet in commercial production.

"I have to have it mericloned to get thousands of exact copies of this flower," he said.

Robredo is hoping to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte in the May 9 polls. Her campaign color is pink, which she earlier said represented love and willingness to listen.

