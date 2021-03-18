Vaccination protocol stays, says DOH after death of health worker post-inoculation

MANILA — The Department of Health on Thursday said it won’t be changing its vaccination protocol after a health worker died from COVID-19 more than a week after she was vaccinated.

“At this point in time there are no changes to our protocol,” said Dr. Beverly Ho, director of the Health Promotion Bureau and Disease Prevention and Control Bureau of the DOH, a day after the DOH announced that its expert committee on adverse events concluded that the COVID-19 vaccine had nothing to do with the death of the health worker.

The health worker was identified as a 47-year-old woman who had COVID-19 in 2020 and was vaccinated with Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine on March 4. According to the National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee (NAEFIC), her comorbidities were diabetes, hypertension and bronchial asthma.

Dr. Rommel Lobo, vice chair of the NAEFIC, said the woman tested positive again for COVID-19 through a PCR test on February 22 but tested negative the day after. Because of this, the positive test on February 22 was deemed remnants of her infection last year.

Lobo said the woman did not have any symptoms when she was vaccinated on March 4. But on March 8, she tested positive for COVID-19.

"She was advised admission but she refused,” he said.

On March 10, the health worker was admitted to the hospital.

“Unfortunately she died on March 13 of COVID-19 infection,” Lobo said.

Experts advise people who were already infected with COVID-19 to wait 2 to 3 months before getting vaccinated. Lobo said it was not a problem for the health worker since she was infected last year and it had already been at least 6 months.

“The patient might have been exposed to an individual she had encountered and then she might be incubating or having asymptomatic symptoms at the time that she was vaccinated,” Lobo said.

Ho said that they won’t do COVID-19 testing prior to vaccination as part of the screening, as is the case in other countries.

Meanwhile, Food and Drug Administration Director General Eric Domingo said they had already informed Sinovac about the case and they are asking if there are similar cases in other countries.

While there are still no vaccines proven to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, Domingo reminded the public that it takes time for antibodies to develop after being vaccinated.

“Ang lagi nating paalala, pag kayo ay nabakunahan hindi po iyon magic na biglang hindi na po kayo magkaroon ng COVID (We always remind people that after you are vaccinate it’s not like magic that you will no longer have COVID). It takes time. You have to give your body time to develop immunity and resistance against the COVID-19 virus after a vaccine is injected into your body,” he said.

More details to follow.