Rep. Martin Romualdez tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA - House Majority Leader Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez said he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Romualdez said he received his test results on Wednesday.

"Today, I received the result of my RT-PCR test showing that I am positive for COVID-19," he said.

"I am scheduled to undergo a second test tomorrow to rule out a false positive result," Romualdez said, as he urged everyone who had close contact with him to get themselves tested.

Romualdez said he is coping well with the disease despite experiencing symptoms.

"I am presently in isolation, and my doctor is closely monitoring my situation," he added.

"Rest assured that I will go back to work and perform my duties as Majority Leader of the House of Representatives as soon as I get a clean bill of health from health authorities," Romualdez added.

House Majority Leader, Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez tests positive for COVID19 pic.twitter.com/56mPkBaukb — RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News (@RG_Cruz12479) March 17, 2021

As of Wednesday, the Philippines has recorded a total of 635,698 COVID-19 cases. The tally includes 12,866 deaths, 561,099 recoveries, and 61,733 active cases.

