

MANILA — A Japanese national wanted in Tokyo for alleged financial fraud was deported to her home country on Friday morning, the Bureau of Immigration said.

The fugitive, Risa Yamada, allegedly conspired with other suspects to steal information from ATM cards by impersonating bank employees and police officers, the bureau said.

It said a Tokyo court in September last year issued an arrest warrant against the 26-year-old Yamada for theft.

She was also an undocumented foreigner, as her passport was revoked by the Japanese government prior to her arrest, the BI said.

The bureau said its fugitive search unit arrested the Japanese in Pasay last January. She was deported on a flight to Narita on Friday morning.



The BI said Yamada was added to the immigration blacklist, banning her from returning to the Philippines.