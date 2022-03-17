Local residents from the residential building which was hit by artillery shelling stand in front of the building, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 15, 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on Feb. 24, prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. Roman Pilipey, EPA-EFE

MANILA — The number of Filipinos who have been repatriated from Ukraine since the Russian invasion has reached 329, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Thursday.

"As of last night, 329 na po lahat-lahat na mga Filipino ang nakauwi po," Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola told TeleRadyo.

Some 41 Filipino seafarers were also evacuated from the former Soviet state and are awaiting repatriation, she added.

"Meron pa rin pong mga nasa Black Sea pero hindi po lahat sila gustong umuwi e. Kasi iba ibang lugar po 'yun," Arriola said.

"'Yung iba po sabi nila gusto pa rin nilang manatili sa kanilang mga merchant ships kasi meron naman silang mga pagkain saka provision. Naniniwala sila na safe naman sila sa lugar nila."

Meanwhile, there are "less than a hundred" Filipinos who chose to stay on the European state despite Moscow's continuing assault on major Ukrainian cities.

Of the figure, 19 are staying in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, either because of marriage to locals or work, Arriola said.

"We are in constant contact with them. Nagche-check po tayo. 'Yun nga 'yung kasamaang-palad, we are mandatory repatriation na po, mandatory evacuation. Pero meron pong talagang ayaw talagang lumikas," she added.

Other Filipinos are also taking shelter along Ukraine's borders.

"Umaasa pa talaga sila na maaayos pa po. Kasi ang kinatatakutan ng mga kababayan natin, baka hindi na sila makabalik tapos nanghihinayang sila sa opportunities po," Arriola said.

International outrage over Russia's invasion of Ukraine grew on Thursday as US and Ukrainian officials said civilians waiting in line for bread and sheltering in a theatre had been killed by Russian forces.

US President Joe Biden called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a war criminal in comments the Kremlin said were "unforgivable" as it insisted the war in Ukraine was "going to plan" amid talk of compromise at peace talks.

Moscow has yet to capture any of Ukraine's biggest cities despite the largest assault on a European state since World War Two. More than 3 million Ukrainians have fled and thousands have died as the war entered its fourth week.

The United Nations' top court for disputes between states ordered Russia on Wednesday to immediately halt its military operations in Ukraine, saying it was "profoundly concerned" by Moscow's use of force.

The United States has announced an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine to fight Russia, with the new package including drones, anti-armor and anti-aircraft systems.

The UN Security Council is due to vote on Friday on a Russian-drafted call for aid access and civilian protection, but diplomats say the measure is set to fail because it does not push for an end to the fighting or withdrawal of troops.

—With a report from Reuters