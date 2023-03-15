More parts of PH to face rains due to LPA: PAGASA

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- More parts of the Philippines will experience rains this Thursday as a low pressure area (LPA) east of the Visayas moves closer to the Philippine land mass.

In its latest public weather forecast, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA was last seen 390 km north of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur or 125 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

PAGASA said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are likely over Eastern Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, and Dinagat Islands due to the LPA.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible in these areas, said state meteorologists.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are also likely over MIMAROPA and the rest of Visayas, Mindanao, and Bicol Region due to the LPA and localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.



--TeleRadyo, 16 March 2023